Detroit — To minimize the spread of the coronavirus, General Motors Co. and Ford Motor Co. are allowing some of their employees and contract workers to work from home.

In a message sent to employees Friday, GM CEO Mary Barra said the Detroit automaker is making the allowance "if the nature of your work allows for it" starting Monday.

The new policy applies globally, apart from GM's China team, which has existing protocols in place, Barra wrote. GM has not had any cases at its facilities. The policy affects thousands of employees in the state of Michigan alone. The policy will not halt production at GM's manufacturing facilities.

"These are important steps to lower the probability of spreading the coronavirus to coworkers, families and communities and to relieve the burden on public resources," Barra said. "It also helps conserve critical resources like cleaning crews, medical staff, and supplies so they can be deployed where they are most needed."

Ford is permitting people globally who work in jobs that are not "business critical" to work remotely "for the foreseeable future" — except in China, spokesman Mark Truby said. The policy may apply to both salaried and hourly positions who can perform their duties outside of Ford's sites.

The news from the automakers comes as Michigan, and the nation, takes sweeping steps to mitigate further spread of the coronavirus. To date there are 12 positive cases in Michigan. The state's number of cases quickly jumped to 12 from two late Thursday, prompting Gov. Gretchen Whitmer late Thursday to close all public, private and boarding schools starting Monday through April 6.

Universities throughout Michigan have instituted online classes and gatherings of more than 100 are canceled throughout the state and country. The NBA and NHL seasons have been canceled and so has March Madness and the Boston Marathon. Employers everywhere are encouraging people to stay home if they can.

Barra noted that not not all GM workers can work remotely and to help reduce their risk to infection, GM is increasing its cleaning efforts.

"Given the current drop in use of public transportation and extensive flight cancellations," she wrote, "our customers are looking to us more than ever to ensure they have the vehicles, parts and services they need."

