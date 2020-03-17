Detroit — An employee at General Motors Co.'s Cole Engineering Center on its Warren Technical Center campus has tested positive for the coronavirus, the Detroit automaker said Tuesday.

GM's medical team is now contacting individuals who may have had direct contact at work with the affected salaried employee and they will be directed to self-quarantine for 14 days The company has been in contact with public health officials and said it has "moved quickly to deep clean and disinfect work and common areas at the site."

GM CEO and Chairman Mary Barra last Friday told employees to work from home if they could, which included employees at the Cole Engineering Center. GM shutoff access to the building last night for cleaning and it should reopen today.

"We have been in contact with the family and put our emergency response plan into action, building on the preventive measures we have already taken, which include directing employees at the Cole Technical Center and other sites to work remotely if possible," GM said in a statement.

The news comes as all three Detroit automakers work with the United Auto Workers on task force to enhance coronavirus protections for manufacturing and warehouse workers and as workers at some of those facilities grow increasingly concerned about going to work.

Paint shop operations resumed at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV's Warren Truck Assembly Plant early Monday afternoon after 17 employees stopped working that morning out of fear of the coronavirus even though there were no confirmed cases at the plant that produces the previous-generation Ram pickups, the company said.

To reduce the spread of the virus at its facilities, GM has specifically: restricted domestic and international travel, done additional screening of all visitors prior to entry into GM facilities, reduced or eliminated in-person meetings and adjusted production schedules and reducing overtime at plant locations to create additional cleaning opportunities.

