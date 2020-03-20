General Motors Co. is moving forward in its efforts to boost production of the medical devices needed to help seriously ill COVID-19 patients, President Donald Trump indicated Friday.

"I can't say they are, but they will be very shortly," Trump said during a White House briefing about the possibility of automakers making ventilators. "They will be very shortly. Because we are working with one in particular that wants to make ventilators. They called us yesterday, and they already were working on a transaction. They say they've done it before, but they can do it easily."

Trump later confirmed that the automaker was GM. In a statement in response, the Detroit automaker said: "We are working to help find solutions during this challenging time and have offered to help. Discussions and studies are taking place on how GM could support production of medical equipment like ventilators."

Trump's remarks come as he invokes the Defense Production Act, a measure dating back to the Korean War that provides the federal government broad authority to direct private companies to meet national defense needs.

General Motors Co. CEO Mary Barra and President Donald Trump at at the American Center for Mobility in March 2017. (Photo: Nicholas Kamm, AFP/Getty Images)

Ford Motor Co. also has said it is assessing the feasibility of making the life-saving devices and other medical supplies following contacts by both the U.S. and U.K. governments. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV has offered to help Siare Engineering International Group, the Italian ventilator manufacturer has said. Tesla Inc. also is investigating the idea, but CEO Elon Musk cast doubt on it coming to fruition.

"We’re working on ventilators," Musk wrote in a tweet, "even though I think there will not be a shortage by the time we can make enough to matter."

Ventilators are sophisticated machines with many hardware parts as well as software. Their assembly requires some technical training, experts say. And it can take years to receive approval from regulators like the federal Food and Drug Administration to build such devices.

But automakers could use their engineering know-how and infrastructure to help manufacturers ramp-up production. Their influence and connections also may help to secure the parts needed.

Studies predict COVID-19 cases could overwhelm U.S. hospitals and cause a shortage of the ventilators that help people to breathe — even with a national stockpile of roughly 15,000 devices with support from the Defense Department. And while ventilator shortages could become a problem in the future, hospitals are in need of other supplies such as face masks.

“All three companies have volunteered to help," Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Dearborn, told The Detroit News. "They’re actually in talks with the right people to figure out what’s the fastest and best way to help. Also, they’re looking not only at ventilators but also personal protection equipment.”

Manufacturers all over the world from perfume companies to Apple Inc. contractor Foxconn Technology Group have refitted factories to support the effort, making hand sanitizers, disinfectants and masks. Chinese manufacturer BYD opened assembly lines to make five million masks a day.

The automakers' proposals, however, come as Tesla plans to shut down its Bay Area plant on March 23. Earlier this week, Detroit's three automakers agreed to suspend temporarily and progressively production at their North American facilities following an outcry from the rank-and-file and amid pressure from labor unions.

The Detroit Three helped the city to become the "arsenal of democracy" during World War II by retooling assembly lines to build bombers, tanks and trucks for the Allied powers.

"They have expertise in manufacturing and a base engineering workforce," said Jessica Caldwell, executive director of industry analysis at auto information websites Edmunds.com Inc. "It's not their line of business, but it's been done before. It shows great patriotism to step up and be of assistance."

bnoble@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @BreanaCNoble

Detroit News Staff Writer Keith Laing contributed.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/autos/general-motors/2020/03/20/general-motors-manufacture-ventilators-amid-coronavirus-outbreak/2886134001/