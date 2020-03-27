President Donald Trump on Friday took to Twitter to slam General Motors Co. and CEO Mary Barra over reneging on plants to build tens of thousands of ventilators — an allegation the Detroit automaker says is flatly untrue as it moves forward with plans to produce the devices in Kokomo, Indiana.

"As usual with 'this' General Motors, things just never seem to work out," Trump wrote. "They said they were going to give us 40,000 much needed Ventilators, 'very quickly'. Now they are saying it will only be 6000, in late April, and they want top dollar. Always a mess with Mary B. Invoke 'P'."

GM has partnered with Washington-based Ventec Life Systems to help boost production of its medical devices that help COVID-19 patients in severe cases to breathe. Setting up manufacturing capacity at the automaker's Kokomo facility is underway to produce Ventec's ventilators, and the company has begun hiring a workforce, the company said in a statement prior to Trump's tweet.

President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Briefing Room, Thursday, March 26, 2020, in Washington. (Photo: Alex Brandon, AP)

"The Ventec and GM team is working around the clock to meet the urgent need for more ventilators," GM's statement said. "Through a herculean effort by both company’s global supply bases, all parts have been sourced. Plans are in place to begin shipping parts to the Kokomo facility to start production on the VOCSN ventilator within weeks."

GM is working as a contract manufacturer for Ventec, said two sources familiar with the discussions who were not permitted to speak publicly on the deal. The automaker is looking to build 10,000 ventilators per month in Kokomo, one of the people said. GM is not looking for any money from the government, they said, but Ventec needs money to pay its suppliers.

The companies earlier this week were preparing to announce a deal with the federal government, the people said, but the Trump administration is evaluating the number of ventilators it wants to order.

In Kokomo, the people said, GM plans to use voluntary workers to make the ventilators, but the facility employs only 274 hourly and 118 salaried employees. It could draw from the 891 employees at Marion Metal Center almost 30 mile

Suppliers also continue to move forward with plans to make as much as 20,000 ventilators per month, said Todd Olson, CEO of Minnesota-based Twin City Die Castings Co., which is making 14 parts for the ventilators that have more than 700 pieces.

"Actually from our standpoint, we're ahead of schedule," Olson said. "We're going full speed ahead."

After casting its first parts for the devices on Thursday, the company was ready to machine them on Friday. Olson hopes to have usable parts ready on Saturday. The company has been directed to ship them to Washington and Kokomo.

"I've told everybody to continue to move as fast as possible, and let the other folks sort it out," Olson said concerning reports of the government contract.

Trump also called for GM to make the medical devices at its former sprawling Lordstown plant in northeast Ohio. Electric start-up company Lordstown Motors Corp. purchased the building for $20 million in November. It is now in the plant working on getting it ready for December production of its electric pickup, the Endurance.

"General Motors MUST immediately open their stupidly abandoned Lordstown plant in Ohio, or some other plant, and START MAKING VENTILATORS, NOW!!!!!!" Trump tweeted. "FORD, GET GOING ON VENTILATORS, FAST!!!!!!"

Ford Motor Co. this week said it was partnering with the 3M Co. and GE Healthcare to boost production of powered air-purifying respirators and ventilators, respectively. The ramp-up was expected to happen in the coming days and weeks, the Dearborn automaker said Monday. It also began delivering to hospitals and polices agencies, including in New York, tens of thousands of face shields made at its subsidiary, Troy Design & Manufacturing Co. in Plymouth.

“Ford is pulling out all the stops to quickly and safely provide vitally needed equipment for patients, first responders and healthcare workers," Ford spokesman Mike Levine said in a statement. "Ford is in active conversations with the Administration, seeking guidance about approvals, scope and distribution relating to a series of products, including ventilators."

bnoble@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @BreanaCNoble

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/autos/general-motors/2020/03/27/trump-slams-gm-over-ventilators-gm-says-moving-forward-anyway/2925460001/