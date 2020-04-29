Detroit — General Motors Co. has indefinitely delayed the public unveiling of its GMC Hummer EV.

The unveiling, previously scheduled for May 20 in Las Vegas, was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic that has caused states to issue stay-at-home orders and enforce social-distancing protocols.

GM also had to delay the premiere of its electric Cadillac Lyriq crossover that was scheduled for early April in Los Angeles. Ford Motor Co. delayed the unveiling of its Bronco and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV postponed the showing of the new Jeep Grand Wagoneer.

A teaser rendering of the upcoming electric GMC Hummer EV truck. (Photo: GM)

Despite the delays on showing off their products, GM has continually said the electric programs for the Hummer EV and the Cadillac Lyriq will see "little to no impact" from the pandemic.

In a brief statement GMC said: "While we cannot wait to show the GMC Hummer EV to the world, we will reschedule the May 20 reveal date. In the meantime, the team’s development work continues on track and undeterred. We invite all to stay tuned for more stories on this super truck’s incredible capability leading up to its official debut."

The Hummer EV will be built at the Detroit-Hamtramck plant and has been scheduled to arrive in fall 2021. GM hasn't said where the Lyriq will be built; the luxury electric crossover is expected to hit dealerships in 2022 for the 2023 model year.

The Detroit automaker claims the Hummer EV will generate the equivalent of 1,000 horsepower, deliver 11,500-pound-feet of torque and accelerate from zero-to-60 in 3 seconds. It announced the return of the Hummer as an electric vehicle during the Super Bowl.

GM purchased the Hummer brand in 1999 and discontinued it in 2010 following its bankruptcy. Electric Hummer trucks and SUV are part of GM's aggressive electric plans. The automaker plans to release 20 new electric nameplates by 2023.

