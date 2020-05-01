LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Detroit — In a rare move, federal prosecutors assured General Motors Co. that the government is not targeting the automaker in conjunction with the years-long corruption investigation of the United Auto Workers.

The determination, confirmed Friday by the automaker and a spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney's office, comes three years after The Detroit News reported that federal investigators were probing bribery and kickback allegations involving UAW officials who helped oversee a training center jointly operated with GM. Since then, three UAW officials who oversaw the Center for Human Resources training center — including former UAW Vice President Joe Ashton, who served on GM's board of directors — have pleaded guilty to crimes and are awaiting prison sentences.

GM received official notification Thursday from the U.S. Attorney's Office explaining that the company was not a criminal target. Such notifications are rarely issued, but they are coveted by people and companies linked to criminal investigations.

"Recent media reports suggested that General Motors may be a focus of a ‘newer front in the years-long criminal investigation’ being conducted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Detroit," the automaker said. "This is simply not true. GM is not a target of the government’s ongoing investigation. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Detroit officially confirmed this to GM.”

The thrust of the notification, usually in the form of a letter, underscores what the government has referred to in previous court filings associated with a corruption investigation that has led to charges against former UAW President Gary Jones, 13 convictions of union leaders and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles executives. 

UAW and Fiat Chrysler officials charged so far in auto scandal
Former UAW President Gary Jones was charged with conspiracy to embezzle union funds and conspiracy to defraud the U.S. on March 5. He is expected to plead guilty and cooperate with investigators.
Former UAW President Gary Jones was charged with conspiracy to embezzle union funds and conspiracy to defraud the U.S. on March 5. He is expected to plead guilty and cooperate with investigators. Carlos Osorio, AP
Joe Ashton a retired UAW vice president and member of the General Motors Board of Directors, was charged with fraud and money-laundering conspiracies on Nov. 6, 2019. He pleaded guilty Dec. 4 to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering
Joe Ashton a retired UAW vice president and member of the General Motors Board of Directors, was charged with fraud and money-laundering conspiracies on Nov. 6, 2019. He pleaded guilty Dec. 4 to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering   Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Former UAW Vice President Norwood Jewell, center, leaves U.S. District Court in Detroit on April 2 after pleading guilty to breaking federal labor laws. He was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison.
Former UAW Vice President Norwood Jewell, center, leaves U.S. District Court in Detroit on April 2 after pleading guilty to breaking federal labor laws. He was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison. Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Former Fiat Chrysler Vice President Alphons Iacobelli was sentenced to 5 1/2 years in federal prison in August. He pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to violate the Labor Management Relations Act and one count of subscribing a false tax return.
Former Fiat Chrysler Vice President Alphons Iacobelli was sentenced to 5 1/2 years in federal prison in August. He pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to violate the Labor Management Relations Act and one count of subscribing a false tax return. Paul Sancya / AP file
Monica Morgan-Holiefield, center, widow of the late UAW Vice President General Holiefield, was sentenced in July 2018 to 18 months in federal prison. She pleaded guilty to a federal tax crime.
Monica Morgan-Holiefield, center, widow of the late UAW Vice President General Holiefield, was sentenced in July 2018 to 18 months in federal prison. She pleaded guilty to a federal tax crime. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Former Fiat Chrysler financial analyst Jerome Durden was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison for filing misleading tax returns that concealed the labor conspiracy and helping steer more than $386,400 to General Holiefield's phony charity, the Leave the Light On Foundation.
Former Fiat Chrysler financial analyst Jerome Durden was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison for filing misleading tax returns that concealed the labor conspiracy and helping steer more than $386,400 to General Holiefield's phony charity, the Leave the Light On Foundation. John T. Greilick / The Detroit News
Former UAW official Nancy Adams Johnson, who implicated President Dennis Williams and others in a corruption investigation involving Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, was sentenced to one year and one day in federal prison, later reduced to five months. She accepted thousands of dollars in illegal payments from Fiat Chrysler and spent the money on $1,100 Christian Louboutin shoes, private accommodations, golf resorts and lavish meals, according to the government. She also funneled tens of thousands of dollars of illegal payments from Fiat Chrysler to other senior UAW officials.
Former UAW official Nancy Adams Johnson, who implicated President Dennis Williams and others in a corruption investigation involving Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, was sentenced to one year and one day in federal prison, later reduced to five months. She accepted thousands of dollars in illegal payments from Fiat Chrysler and spent the money on $1,100 Christian Louboutin shoes, private accommodations, golf resorts and lavish meals, according to the government. She also funneled tens of thousands of dollars of illegal payments from Fiat Chrysler to other senior UAW officials. Facebook
Former UAW official Keith Mickens was sentenced to a year and a day in prison. Mickens approved more than $700,000 in illegal payments from Fiat Chrysler to Holiefield and Holiefield's wife Monica Morgan Holiefield, part of a broader plan by the automaker to keep labor leaders "fat, dumb and happy." His sentence was later reduced to eight months.
Former UAW official Keith Mickens was sentenced to a year and a day in prison. Mickens approved more than $700,000 in illegal payments from Fiat Chrysler to Holiefield and Holiefield's wife Monica Morgan Holiefield, part of a broader plan by the automaker to keep labor leaders "fat, dumb and happy." His sentence was later reduced to eight months. UAW
Michael Brown, a former Fiat Chrysler Automobiles executive who helped run the UAW-Chrysler National Training Center, was sentenced to one year and a day in prison for helping cover up the conspiracy. The sentence was reduced to six months on Jan. 8, 2020, after Brown cooperated with investigators.
Michael Brown, a former Fiat Chrysler Automobiles executive who helped run the UAW-Chrysler National Training Center, was sentenced to one year and a day in prison for helping cover up the conspiracy. The sentence was reduced to six months on Jan. 8, 2020, after Brown cooperated with investigators. UAW-Chrysler National Training Center
Former United Auto Workers official Virdell King was sentenced to 60 days in federal prison for spending Fiat Chrysler money funneled through the jointly operated UAW-Chrysler National Training Center on purses, designer shoes, jewelry, luggage and other personal luxuries. Her sentence was later reduced to zero months in prison.
Former United Auto Workers official Virdell King was sentenced to 60 days in federal prison for spending Fiat Chrysler money funneled through the jointly operated UAW-Chrysler National Training Center on purses, designer shoes, jewelry, luggage and other personal luxuries. Her sentence was later reduced to zero months in prison. Facebook
Former United Auto Workers official Mike Grimes, left, pleaded guilty to wire fraud conspiracy and money laundering charges, admitting he received $1.5 million in kickbacks from a union contractor. He was sentenced to 28 months in prison on Feb. 19, 2020.
Former United Auto Workers official Mike Grimes, left, pleaded guilty to wire fraud conspiracy and money laundering charges, admitting he received $1.5 million in kickbacks from a union contractor. He was sentenced to 28 months in prison on Feb. 19, 2020.   The Detroit News
Retired UAW aide Jeff Pietrzyk, right, seen with former union Vice President Joe Ashton, pleaded guilty to wire fraud and money laundering conspiracies Oct. 22. He could be sentenced to 27 months in federal prison on March 3.
Retired UAW aide Jeff Pietrzyk, right, seen with former union Vice President Joe Ashton, pleaded guilty to wire fraud and money laundering conspiracies Oct. 22. He could be sentenced to 27 months in federal prison on March 3.   Photo: Jeffrey Sauger for General Motors)
UAW Region 5 Director Vance Pearson was charged Sept. 12 and accused of taking part in a multiyear conspiracy to embezzle union money.
UAW Region 5 Director Vance Pearson was charged Sept. 12 and accused of taking part in a multiyear conspiracy to embezzle union money. UAW
Edward "Nick" Robinson, president of a regional UAW community action program council, was charged with conspiracy to embezzle union funds and conspiracy to defraud the United States. He pleaded guilty to two conspiracy charges March 2 and could be sentenced to more than three years in federal prison in June.
Edward "Nick" Robinson, president of a regional UAW community action program council, was charged with conspiracy to embezzle union funds and conspiracy to defraud the United States. He pleaded guilty to two conspiracy charges March 2 and could be sentenced to more than three years in federal prison in June. Facebook
    The letter also draws a sharp contrast between GM and Fiat Chrysler. Unlike GM, prosecutors have labeled Fiat Chrysler and the UAW as co-conspirators in a scheme to pay bribes and break federal labor laws.

    In the Ashton investigation, prosecutors have said the former UAW vice president and two aides devised a bribery and kickback scheme to defraud union members and the training center, which is financed by GM. They were accused of receiving money in exchange for awarding contracts to produce more than $15.8 million worth of union-branded trinkets, including backpacks and jackets.

    Ashton was accused of demanding $550,000 in kickbacks and bribes from vendors, including his personal chiropractor, who received a nearly $4 million deal to produce commemorative watches for UAW members.

    Fiat Chrysler, meanwhile, last year was negotiating a settlement with the government that that would resolve a federal criminal investigation. Settlement talks were focused on submitting to government oversight for up to five years, paying less than $50 million in penalties and agreeing to make broad institutional changes.

    Federal prosecutors have labeled the UAW and Fiat Chrysler as co-conspirators in the corruption scandal, an allegation at odds with claims the labor union and automaker were victimized by rogue employees.

    The allegation, contained in a federal court plea agreement obtained by The News two years ago, exposes the automaker and the UAW to criminal charges, fines and governmental oversight, according to a former federal prosecutor.

    The ongoing corruption investigation into labor leaders embezzling member dues and committing other crimes could lead to the government seizing control of one of the nation's most powerful unions — a move that sitting UAW President Rory Gamble has said he's working hard to avert.

    U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider has said seizing control of the UAW through a civil racketeering case remains an option to root out corruption within the union's senior leadership ranks.

    Few public figures and officials linked to federal criminal investigations have received the type of letter GM received this week. In December 2017, The News obtained a sealed FBI wiretap records that revealed numerous elected officials were "target subjects" of a corruption investigation. The list included Detroit City Councilman Gabe Leland.

    Days after The News' report, prosecutors cleared most of the public officials, except Leland and former Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Anthony Marrocco. Leland has since been charged with bribery and is awaiting trial.

    Records: FBI’s wiretaps widespread in corruption probe

    And in early 2015, federal prosecutors cleared former Wayne County Executive Robert Ficano following a years-long corruption investigation that contributed to his re-election loss.

