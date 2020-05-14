Cruise, the self-driving car unit majority owned by General Motors Co., is laying off almost 8% of full-time employees to cut costs in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

The company will offer affected staff financial support to help them transition, plus health-care coverage through the end of the year, Cruise CEO Dan Ammann wrote in a staff memo, a portion of which was shared with Bloomberg. The cuts mostly fall outside of Cruise’s engineering and core development teams.

“In this time of great change, we’re fortunate to have a crystal-clear mission and billions of dollars in the bank,” Cruise spokesman Ray Wert said. “The actions we took today reflect us doubling down on engineering work and engineering talent.”

