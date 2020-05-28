Detroit — General Motors Co. is ready to add second shifts at the profit-rich truck plants in Flint and Fort Wayne, Indiana next week, according to union leaders, after a Mexico supply-chain issue halted the additions this week.

GM, Ford Motor Co. and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV began a progressive restart of its plants the week of May 18. The Detroit News reported last week that a supplier issue in Mexico prevented the planned addition of a section shift at the plants the week of May 25.

Buy Photo A second shift at GM's heavy-duty truck plant in Flint will be added next week. Fort Wayne's light-duty truck plant will also add a second shift. (Photo: Todd McInturf, The Detroit News)

A decision on the third-shift addition is expected later today, said Rich LeTourneau, shop chairman at Fort Wayne's United Auto Workers Local 2209.

"They are saying they’ve got enough [Mexico] plants operating to supply the trucks," said LeTourneau said, whose members build light-duty trucks.

The GM truck plants are vital to the Detroit automaker. They remained a bright spot in the first quarter despite the pandemic. Chevrolet Silverado sales jumped 26% to their highest level in at least the last five quarters, according to Cox Automotive. The hefty sales enabled Silverado to regain second place in the truck war with Fiat Chrysler's Ram. GMC Sierra sales were up 31%.

More than half of GM's North America revenue — about $65 billion annually — comes from truck sales.

In a statement GM said : "The restart of our component and assembly plants in North America has gone smoothly and we continue to work on plans to increase production to meet demand from our customers and dealers with the safety of our team as our top priority. But we’re not prepared to announce our plans."

The addition of another shift is good news to LeTourneau who doesn't want to see a permanent volume reduction.

"The last thing you want to see is this turn into a permanent layoff," he said.

Eric Welter, UAW Local 598 shop chairman at GM's Flint plant where heavy-duty trucks are built, was pleased that the supply issue was resolved and the second shift addition can happen next week. Though he was previously apprehensively about GM being able to protect his members while at work, he says the company has "really done a good job" with its safety measures.

"The real important part from the UAW perspective is we have market demand right now. We have customers out there that want our truck," Welter said. "If we don't satisfy that customer demand we could lose market share and therefore end up not being able to fund three shifts, so it's really important right now to protect that demand. "

"We really have to protect our jobs by coming back to work."

khall@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @bykaleahall

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/autos/general-motors/2020/05/28/gm-adding-second-shifts-truck-plants-next-week/5274744002/