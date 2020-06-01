General Motors Co. on Monday confirmed with its employees that most of the companies' U.S. plants will operate through its usual two weeks of summer downtime.

Truck and SUV plants will run during the weeks of June 29 and July 6 to "meet strengthening customer demand and strong dealer demand," the company said in a statement. It was not clear if that time often taken for retooling facilities for the next model year could happen later this year.

Plants for all three of Detroit's automakers began resuming production on May 18 after a two-month shutdown because of the COVID-19 pandemic. On Monday, even more workers returned to the job, including a majority of GM's workforce.

“Thanks to excellent teamwork," the company added, "the restart of vehicle production at GM’s manufacturing facilities continues to go safely and smoothly.”

