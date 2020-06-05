Detroit — General Motors Co. on Friday said it has designated $10 million to support organizations that promote inclusion and racial justice, with an initial $1 million going to the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund.

Buy Photo "We stand up against injustice — that means taking the risk of expressing an unpopular or polarizing point of view, because complacency and complicity sit in the shadow of silence," said General Motors Co. CEO Mary Barra. (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News)

Recipients of additional funding will be determined with input from GM’s Employee Resource Groups and the recently announced GM Inclusion Advisory Board, which will consist of leaders from inside and outside the company.

GM CEO Mary Barra will chair the board. Barra was one of nine Detroit business executives on Wednesday to publicly commit to rejecting all forms of racism, sexism and violence and to support reforms for a fairer criminal justice system.

“Through today’s donations, GM is taking action in helping root out intolerance — and that means racism, bigotry, discrimination and any other form of hatred,” Barra said in a statement. “We want to be part of meaningful, deliberate change and we will not allow ourselves the passivity of urging others to act. We are taking action.”

GM employees will have a chance to give to organizations with corporate matching of employee contributions. The employee contributions and the GM matching funds are part of the $10 million donation. More details will be distributed to employees when finalized.

