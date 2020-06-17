LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Lordstown, Ohio – Ohio officials are considering forcing General Motors Co. to repay $60 million in public incentives because of its decision to close a massive assembly plant near Youngstown.

At issue is an economic development deal from more than a decade ago that gave GM millions in tax breaks in exchange for a promise to keep the Lordstown plant operating at least through 2027.

State officials notified the automaker in March that the plant’s closing last year violated the agreement, The Business Journal in Youngstown reported this week. 

Ohio’s threat to claw back the incentives is complicated by GM’s decision build a new electric battery cell factory next to the site of the much larger assembly plant it shut down in March 2019 after more than 50 years of production.

The battery plant will create about 1,100 jobs, while GM employed 4,500 workers at the assembly plant when it was running three shifts a few years ago. 

GM also agreed to loan $40 million to a startup company that bought its closed assembly plant and wants to make electric pickup trucks there. 

“We are respectfully asking the state to consider our belief that a repayment of the tax credits would be inconsistent with our significant manufacturing presence in Ohio and the Mahoning Valley,” GM spokesman Dan Flores said in a statement.

GM also responded by telling the state in a letter it should consider that the closing was the result of the small-car market collapsing and how it’s now dealing with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, The Business Journal reported. 

Inside the idle Lordstown Motors plant
Rows and rows of robots have been removed from the assembly lines and stored inside the idle plant. Robert K. Yosay, Special to the Detroit News
The 6.2 Million Square-foot Lordstown automotive plant was last home for General Motors and the Chevy Cruze. The operation shut down last March. Robert K. Yosay, Special to the Detroit News
In the stamping plant John Ritter moves a piece of stamped metal John is Director of Facilities and Central Maintenance Robert K. Yosay, Special to the Detroit News
The assembly line sits empty as the plant is prepared for the Endurance Robert K. Yosay, Special to the Detroit News
Lordstown Motors CEO Steve Burns talks about the future of the plant. Robert K. Yosay, Special to the Detroit News
The Lordstown plant is idle awaiting retooling. Robert K. Yosay, Special to the Detroit News
Hundreds of robots are being tested and will be repurposed to the Endurance. The idle Lordstown Plant is being repurposed into an electric truck plant. Robert K. Yosay, Special to the Detroit News
Rich Schmidt talks about the changeover of the plant Robert K. Yosay, Special to the Detroit News
CEO Steve Burns stands In front of one of four metal stamping machines inside the Lordstown plant. Robert K. Yosay, Special to the Detroit News
Exterior of the Lordstown plant offices Robert K Yosay, Special to The Detroit News
The vacant land off of St Rt 45 (Tod Ave) will be made into a General Motors battery cell production plant. Robert K. Yosay, Special to the Detroit News
