Detroit — General Motors Co. on Friday asked the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit to vacate a federal judge's June 23 order and reassign its racketeering lawsuit against Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV.

U.S. District Judge Paul Borman on Tuesday called the high-stakes litigation "a waste of time and resources," and took the unusual step of ordering the companies' two CEOs to meet within the next week to reach a "sensible" resolution — and to report the results to him at noon, July 1.

GM filed its federal racketeering lawsuit last November, accusing Fiat Chrysler's late CEO, Sergio Marchionne, of orchestrating a bribery conspiracy to corrupt three rounds of bargaining with the United Auto Workers in a bid to harm and take over Detroit's largest automaker. GM says it lost "billions" from the arrangement, while Fiat Chrysler calls the allegations "meritless" and is seeking to dismiss the case.

Borman said GM CEO Mary Barra and FCA CEO Mike Manley would be distracted by the litigation at a time when their attention and leadership are needed during the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and racial injustice. In a statement Friday, GM disagreed.

The automaker said it "has played a vital role in helping the country fight the COVID-19 pandemic, advance diversity and inclusion, and drive prosperity with good paying jobs. Nothing, including the RICO lawsuit we filed against FCA and three convicted former FCA executives has or will distract GM and its leadership team from 'fully providing their vision and leadership' on these critical issues now and into the future.

"And we reject the notion that seeking justice for the direct harm caused to GM is a 'waste of time,' a 'distraction,' or a 'diversion.' Justice is worth pursuing in all its facets and any forums. Our commitment to justice includes responsibility to expose corruption in our industry when we learn of it and seek damages when we are targeted and directly harmed."

Both GM and FCA have helped in the fight against the pandemic around the world. GM and partner Ventec Life Systems built ventilators for the national stockpile, and the Detroit automaker also manufactured masks. Fiat Chrysler retooled a plant in China to produce face masks for frontline workers in North America, assisted an Italian ventilator manufacturer in boosting its production, and set up two field hospitals in Brazil.

Meanwhile, amid continuing protests of police misconduct in major cities across the country, including Detroit, executives at both companies publicly took a stand against racism with Mayor Mike Duggan at an early June press conference.

Borman noted on Tuesday that he saw Barra and Manley during the country’s fight against the virus and racism “joined together time and again, often with Bill Ford, to provide some attention, leadership and skills to solving social and economic issues for the good of their companies, their workers, their communities, and our country.”

Typically parties’ attorneys are called by the judge to meet and propose a settlement, Erik Gordon, a professor at the University of Michigan’s Ross Business School and a former lawyer, previously told The Detroit News. He added that calling upon the companies’ CEOs is uncommon and intrusive.

“They are trying to get through COVID,” Gordon said on Tuesday following the judge’s order. “Tens of thousands of jobs are at stake. If they were to appeal, they might find the appeals court sympathetic. It’s very extreme what the judge did.”

GM contends FCA executives bribed United Auto Workers officials, as documented by a continuing federal investigation into UAW corruption that has led to 14 convictions including three former FCA executives. GM also alleges FCA aimed to force higher labor costs on GM in an effort to weaken the Detroit automaker and make it more open to a merger with FCA.

"We filed a lawsuit against FCA for the same reason the U.S. Department of Justice continues to investigate the company: former FCA executives admitted they conspired to use bribes to gain labor benefits, concessions and advantages," GM said. "Based on the direct harm to GM these actions caused, we believe FCA must be held accountable. Not pursuing justice rewards wrongdoers at the expense of honest, hard-working people."

FCA has called GM's claims "meritless" and a response to its pending merger with French automaker Groupe PSA, maker of Peugeot and Citroën vehicles.

