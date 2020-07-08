Detroit — General Motors Co. has appointed Steve Carlisle executive vice president and president, North America, effective Sept. 1, following the departure of Barry Engle, who is leaving GM.

Carlisle has been senior vice president and president of Cadillac, GM's luxury brand, since April 2018. Carlisle will report to GM President Mark Reuss.

With Carlisle’s appointment, GM will have one sales, service and marketing leader across its full portfolio of automotive and connected services brands in North America.

Carlisle was previously president and managing director of GM Canada. Born and raised in Woodstock, Ontario, Carlisle began his GM career in 1982 as an industrial engineering co-op student at the Oshawa Truck Assembly Plant.

Rory Harvey will be leading Cadillac’s global operations on a day-to-day basis. Harvey has been appointed vice president, Cadillac sales, service and marketing, reporting to Carlisle. Harvey joined Cadillac in March 2018 as vice president, Cadillac North America sales, service and marketing.

Engle is leaving GM "to pursue leadership opportunities that leverage his broad executive expertise in a variety of industries," GM said in a press release. Engle served as executive vice president and president, GM North America since November 2019, and as executive vice president and president, Americas, from April through October 2019.

