Detroit — General Motors Co. will cut its third shift at its mid-size truck assembly plant in Wentzville, Missouri after experiencing high absenteeism caused by concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We believe in the short term a two-shift operating plan will allow us to operate as efficiently as possible and accommodate team members who are not reporting to work due to concerns about COVID-19 in the local community," GM spokesman David Barnas said on Saturday.

Though the Detroit automaker doesn't know exactly how many people will be affected, Barnas said each shift has about 1,250 employees and the automaker will work to get back to three shifts at the truck plant as quickly as possible. The Detroit Free Press first reported the layoffs.

"People on our team should not be concerned about coming to work. GM Wentzville is following multi-layered safety protocols that are working very well to keep people safe by reducing the possibility that COVID-19 can enter the plant and preventing any spread within the plant," Barnas said.

Wentzville Assembly builds the Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon mid-size trucks and Chevy Express and GMC Savana full-size vans.

"We've got jobs for three shifts at Wentzville because of strong dealer and customer demand for mid-size trucks and vans," Barnas said. "It will take us longer to rebuild inventory than it would if we were operating at a stable three full shifts of production."

GM recently cut the third shift at its Spring Hill, Tennessee plant because of lack of demand for the product built there. The plant builds the Cadillac XT5, XT6 and GMC Acadia.

