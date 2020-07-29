Detroit — General Motors Co. reported a second-quarter income loss of nearly $800 million, a 132% year-over-year drop as a result of of the coronavirus pandemic, and the automaker said Wednesday it will end salary deferrals that it implemented during the pandemic.

Revenue totaled $16.8 billion in the second quarter, down 53% from the second quarter of 2019. GM burned through $7.8 billion to make it through the quarter. Despite the drop, GM still beat Wall Street expectations. In pre-market trading, GM shares were up more than $1.

The pandemic forced GM and its rivals to close plants for half of the second quarter, which runs April through June. Plants reopened in mid-May. With some dealers in desperate need of inventory, GM and other automakers have pushed to resume full production even as they battle high absenteeism amid the continuing pandemic.

GM is increasing production at its Fort Wayne, Indiana, assembly plant in September to meet demand for its pickups. (Photo: AP)

"We have a track record of making swift and strategic decisions to ensure our long-term success for the benefit of all our stakeholders," CEO Mary Barra said in a statement. "We will continue to drive the necessary change throughout the company to enable growth as we prepare to deliver a world with zero crashes, zero emissions and zero congestion.”

With state economies shut down for much of the second quarter, GM's sales dipped 34% year over year, but demand for its profit-rich trucks remained "resilient," GM said. Chevrolet Silverado light-duty sales came in at 89,465, down 18.6% from last year. Silverado heavy-duty sales were off just 0.7% with 31,279 sales. GMC Sierra light-duty sales came in at 38,825, down 9.5% from last year. Sierra heavy-duty sales were up 7.6% with 14,999 sales.

Sales might have been stronger if not for tight inventory levels. The Detroit automaker said Wednesday through July 25, landed U.S. dealer stock has grown by 9%, and total vehicles in-transit was up 6%, since June.

GM is upping its production levels of the light-duty trucks at the Fort Wayne, Indiana, plant starting in September, which will allow the automaker to push out an additional 1,000 full-size pickups a month.

The automaker's North American market lost $100 million in the quarter. GM International reported a loss of $270 million.

GM said it still made progress on its cost savings initiatives during the quarter. Since 2018, the automaker has cut costs by $3.8 billion. The company expects to hit its target of $4.0 to $4.5 billion, with another $0.2 billion achieved in the second quarter.

"When you look at these results, we believe this demonstrates the actions we've taken over the past few years to be more resilient to reduce our fixed costs, and to lower our break even point, and really improve our earnings power so we can invest in our future," GM CFO Dhivya Suryadevara said.

At the start of the pandemic's hit in the U.S., GM drew down $16 billion in revolving credit that it plans to pay back in the second half of the year "under a backdrop of continued economic recovery," Suryadevara said. GM expects to have cash generation of $7-to-9 billion in the second half of the year. GM's liquidity at the end of June was $30.6 billion.

Meanwhile, GM is still struggling through absenteeism issues at plants. High levels of absent workers nearly pushed the automaker to suspend the third shift at the Wentzville, Missouri, truck plant. Instead the Detroit automaker came up with a plan to keep all three shifts operating that could include transferring workers from other plants like the Spring Hill, Tennessee, plant that just lost a shift because of lack of demand for its product.

Ford Motor Co. will release its earnings Thursday and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV on Friday.

