Detroit — General Motors Co. Chief Financial Officer Dhivya Suryadevara is leaving GM to become CFO of San Francisco-based Stripe, a global technology company that handles online billing and payments.

Suryadevara, GM's first female CFO, was appointed to the position in September 2018. In this role, she was responsible for leading the company’s global financial and accounting operations.

Dhivya Suryadevara (Photo: Stuart Ramson / General Motors)

John Stapleton, GM North America chief financial officer, has been named acting global CFO, effective Saturday while GM conducts an internal and external search for the next CFO, GM said Tuesday.

Suryadevara is joining Stripe after the recent appointments of Mike Clayville, formerly of Amazon Web Services, as Stripe’s chief revenue officer, and Trish Walsh, previously at Voya Financial, as general counsel.

Stripe offers a payment infrastructure for the internet. Companies use Stripe's software to accept payments, send payouts and manage their businesses online.

With the shift to online purchasing during the pandemic, Stripe claims it will have soon paid out $10 billion to customers that joined Stripe since March.

“I’m very excited to join Stripe at a pivotal time for the company. Stripe’s mission to increase the GDP of the internet is more important now than ever,” Suryadevara said in a statement.

Mary Barra, chairman and CEO of GM, called Suryadevara "a transformational leader in her tenure as CFO."

"She has helped the company strengthen our balance sheet, improve our cost structure, focus on cash generation and drive the right investments for our future," Barr said in a statement.

Suryadevara was vice president of corporate finance at GM from July 2017 until her promotion to CFO in 2018. She also worked as vice president, finance and treasurer from 2015-2017. She was CEO and chief investment officer for GM Asset Management from 2013-17.

Suryadevara began her career with GM in 2004.

Acting CFO Stapleton has been GM North America's CFO since 2014. He joined the company in 1990 and has had a series of finance roles with the automaker.

khall@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @bykaleahall

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/autos/general-motors/2020/08/11/gm-cfo-dhivya-suryadevara-quits-automaker/3343014001/