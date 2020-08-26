Chevy offers first glimpse of its Bolt EUV due next summer

As General Motors revs up its electric vehicles offensive with high-priced, high-style vehicles like the Cadillac Lyriq and GMC Hummer EV, it’s not forgetting about cheaper entries.

The $37,495 Chevy Bolt EV hatchback will get a refresh next year – and a bigger SUV brother, the Bolt EUV.

Chevy teased the two vehicles in a video Wednesday showing subtle changes in the EUV’s belt and roofline as it morphed from the familiar Bolt EV profile. The EUV loses the Bolt EV’s big A-pillar quarter window, while gaining a more dramatic “floating roof” at the C-pillar.

In addition to its bigger proportions, the Bolt EUV will be the first Chevrolet equipped with Super Cruise, GM’s cutting-edge self-driving technology first introduced in the Cadillac CT6. GM plans 22 vehicles with Super Cruise by 2023, including 10 by next year.

Both Bolts will go into production in summer 2021 as 2022 models.

Based on the same platform as the Bolt EV (which was introduced in 2017), the EUV and Bolt EV will not have GM’s latest, BEV3 platform that under-girds the Lyriq and Hummer. That platform features the 300-plus mile range Ultium battery.

But the EUV may exceed the Bolt EV’s 259 miles of range if it uses its longer size to stuff in more battery. Motor Trend reports that the EUV wheelbase is stretched 3 inches for more interior space and 5-6 inches overall.

Expect the EUV to be front-wheel-drive like the Bolt EV. And expect a starting price in the low-$40,000 range as Bolt EUV competes agianst other mid-price entries like the Telsa Model Y and Ford Mustang Mach E.

Both Bolts will be built at the Orion Assembly plant.

Henry Payne is auto critic for The Detroit News. Find him at hpayne@detroitnews.com or Twitter @HenryEPayne.