GM doesn't expect workers to return to offices through the end of June

Detroit — It will be at least the end of next June until most office workers at General Motors Co. return to their workplaces, executives told them Friday. That means they will have been working from home more than 15 months before they can expect to go back.

Nearly six months after most white-collar employees began working at home, the company is continuing to listen to employee feedback and establish a more flexible work culture, according to a communication signed by Kim Brycz, GM's senior vice president of global human resources, and Dane Parker, GM's chief sustainability officer.

The notice comes as companies across all industries are grappling with the decision of when to send employees back to the office after working at home for months during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ford Motor Co. CEO Jim Hackett previously said Ford employees will likely not return to the office until January.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV hasn't given any specific dates. The automaker has only said: "...our team that has the ability to work remotely will continue to do so, until they hear directly from their manager. All employees who must be physically present to perform their jobs are continuing to report to their work sites where we have implemented robust multi-layered processes to ensure their health and safety."

Auto manufacturing plants restarted in mid-May after an eight-week shutdown caused by the pandemic.

khall@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @bykaleahall