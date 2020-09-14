Hummer EV to be revealed Oct. 20

Detroit — The electrified GMC Hummer EV finally will be revealed virtually on Oct. 20, General Motors Co. said Monday. And potential Hummer EV purchasers will be able to reserve one that day.

GM is reviving the Hummer brand more than a decade after it stopped making the off-roading SUV and nearly sold its name. The Hummer will return as an all-electric vehicle that will generate the equivalent of 1,000 horsepower, deliver 11,500-pound-feet of torque and accelerate from zero-to-60 in 3 seconds.

"The more we get in touch with it, the more impressed with it we are on every level from a capability through to a technologically advanced vehicle through to its interior and exterior design," said Duncan Aldred, vice president of global GMC. "We really believe this is going to set a new standard within this space in the industry."

GM's Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant, which was on set to be idled, was saved last year and picked to build the Hummer EV and other electric vehicles that are a major part of GM's electric future. GM is pushing to have 20 electric vehicle nameplates globally by 2023. Production of the Hummer EV is slated for late 2021.

First glimpses of the Hummer were seen during a 2020 Super Bowl commercial featuring basketball legend Lebron James. GMC originally planned to publicly reveal the Hummer in May, but had to delay the reveal date because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The new reveal, like most other reveals during the pandemic, will be virtual.

