GMC highlights new trailer tech on 2021 Sierra

Detroit — The GMC Sierra, General Motors Co.'s premium truck, will have several new trailer technologies in the 2021 model year, the automaker said Tuesday.

The new features include a trailer length indicator where the screen shows a red overlay twice the length of the trailer and alerts when other vehicles may interfere with a lane-change, and a jack-knife alert, which tracks the position of the trailer in relation to the vehicle, notifying the driver if a potential jack-knife situation could occur.

GMC is enhancing the rear trailer view, which will now feature guidelines that assist when backing a trailer into place. There's also a rear side view enhancement, which provides a split view of the left and right sides of the truck and trailer. The cargo bed viewer has been enhanced to include a cargo bed zoom view and bed hitch guidance.

The features are available on the new Sierra light duty and heavy duty.

khall@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @bykaleahall