GM

GMC highlights new trailer tech on 2021 Sierra

Kalea Hall
The Detroit News
Detroit — The GMC Sierra, General Motors Co.'s premium truck, will have several new trailer technologies in the 2021 model year, the automaker said Tuesday. 

The new features include a trailer length indicator where the screen shows a red overlay twice the length of the trailer and alerts when other vehicles may interfere with a lane-change, and a jack-knife alert, which tracks the position of the trailer in relation to the vehicle, notifying the driver if a potential jack-knife situation could occur.

GMC is introducing several new trailer technologies on the Sierra truck for 2021.

GMC is enhancing the rear trailer view, which will now feature guidelines that assist when backing a trailer into place. There's also a rear side view enhancement, which provides a split view of the left and right sides of the truck and trailer. The cargo bed viewer has been enhanced to include a cargo bed zoom view and bed hitch guidance. 

The features are available on the new Sierra light duty and heavy duty.

