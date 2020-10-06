GM to reveal Hummer during Game 1 of World Series

Detroit — Baseball fans will get a chance to see the GMC Hummer EV for the first time during the first game of the World Series Oct. 20.

General Motors Co. has purchased commercial airtime to show its new electric truck virtually on a variety of platforms including the World Series on Fox and on NBC’s The Voice. The unveiling will also be live at youtube.com/gmc.

GM is reviving the Hummer as the GMC brand's first all-electric vehicle a decade after the Detroit automaker stopped making the off-roading vehicle. Potential customers will be able to reserve one on Oct. 20, the day of the reveal.

“We cannot wait to finally reveal the GMC HUMMER EV. We are leaving no stone unturned on reveal day," said Phil Brook, vice president of GMC marketing in a statement. "In terms of audience reach, we anticipate this will be one of the brand’s most ambitious stand-alone campaigns ever."

The Hummer makes its return as an all-electric truck and SUV that promises to generate the equivalent of 1,000 horsepower, deliver 11,500 pound-feet of torque and accelerate from zero-to-60 in 3 seconds. The Hummer EV features "crab mode," which allows the vehicle to move diagonally. It will be built at the Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant starting in late 2021.

Automakers have had to switch gears when unveiling new product during a pandemic. In August, Cadillac virtually unveiled the Lyriq, an electric crossover that will be the brand's first all-electric vehicle. And rival Ford Motor Co. chose to virtually unveil two prime products: the Ford F-150 and Bronco.

The Hummer reveal is set to kick off at 8 p.m. Oct. 20. A short film "will be visible simultaneously on multiple platforms and formats, including a version creatively integrated during commercial breaks on NBC’s The Voice and the MLB World Series on Fox, plus much more," GMC spokesman Chad Lyons said in a statement. A longer form of the film can be viewed at www.GMC.com.

