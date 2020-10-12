Corvette production halted due to parts shortage

Kalea Hall

The Detroit News

Detroit — Production of the new mid-engine Chevrolet Corvette is on hold this week while General Motors Co. works through a temporary parts supply issue, the automaker confirmed Monday.

The Bowling Green, Kentucky, plant shutdown, first reported by Corvette Blogger, is expected to last all week with the plant reopening Oct. 19. GM didn't specify what parts caused the delay in production, but said "our supply chain, manufacturing and engineering teams are working closely with our supply base to mitigate any further impact on production." No other plants are affected.

While this is the first time GM had to shut down the Corvette plant for a supplier issue, the plant had its launch of the new Corvette affected by the the United Auto Workers 40-day strike in the fall of 2019 and this year's COVID-19 eight-week shutdown.

"We want to get in there and roll what we can, but we just don't have the parts to do it," said Jack Bowers, president of the UAW Local 2164 representing Bowling Green workers. "We got customers waiting."

Chevrolet had received an unprecedented 192,000-plus “hand-raisers,” or customers who expressed an interest in buying the new Corvette. The Corvette C8s began shipping to dealers the first week of March after they were delayed a few months by the UAW strike.

Chevrolet unveiled the mid-engine Corvette last summer to acclaim for its zero-60 mph in less than 3 seconds at a starting cost of less than $60,000.

