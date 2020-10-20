GM invests in 5 Michigan plants, $2 billion at Tennessee plant

Detroit — General Motors Co. is continuing to invest in its gas-powered vehicles to grow its future electric business.

The Detroit automaker is investing in five Michigan plants and its Tennessee plant for both gas-powered and battery-powered vehicle production. GM is planning to have 20 electric nameplates by 2023, but can't get there without a profit-rich lineup of traditional pickups and SUVs.

"We are investing to strengthen our core products in the marketplace today because that will enable us to fund our commitment to an all electric future," GM spokesman Dan Flores said.

On the gas-powered investment side, GM's Flint Assembly where the heavy-duty trucks are built will receive $32 million for future production of the Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra pickups.

Lansing Delta is getting $100 million to build the next-generation GMC Acadia, which is currently built at the Spring Hill, Tennessee plant. The Romulus, Michigan propulsion plant will receive $17 million to enhance automation and increase capacity of GM’s 10-speed truck transmission for full-size pickups and other key products.

On the battery-powered side, Orion Assembly will get a $3.5 million investment for production of the self-driving Cruise test vehicles and Brownstown Battery Assembly will get $750,000 also for Cruise.

Outside of Michigan, GM's sprawling plant in Spring Hill, Tennessee, is getting a $2 billion investment to build electric Cadillacs, including the new Cadillac Lyriq, which The Detroit News first reported last week. Production of the Cadillac XT6 and XT5 will continue at Spring Hill. The facility will build both gas-powered Cadillac products and electric.

Spring Hill’s paint and body shops will undergo major expansions and the general assembly will receive upgrades, including new machines, conveyors, controls and tooling. The renovation work there starts immediately, GM said.

“We are committed to investing in the U.S., our employees and our communities,” said GM CEO Mary Barra said in a statement. “These investments underscore the success of our vehicles today, and our vision of an all-electric future.”

Launch timing and additional product details are to be released at a later date.

