Trucks to be built again at GM Canada plant under tentative agreement

Trucks once again would be built at General Motors Co.'s Oshawa plant in Ontario, according to two sources familiar with the situation, as a part of a new tentative agreement with Candian labor union Unifor.

The union is expected to announce the investment at 10 a.m. Thursday during a virtual news conference. The union announced the proposed contract shortly after 3 a.m. with the Detroit automaker after extending its contract past the 11:59 p.m. Wednesday deadline, averting a strike.

Unifor's agreement with GM follows three-year contracts ratified with Ford Motor Co. and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV and covers 1,700 employees at GM Canada’s St. Catharines Propulsion Plant, Oshawa Stamped Products and Service Operations and a parts distribution center in Ontario.

Oshawa had been a focus for production allocation for Unifor after it previously agreed to make it a stamping and sub-assembly plant instead of allowing the automaker to completely shut it down, saving 300 of 2,600 jobs. Part of the property also was expected to be converted to support testing self-driving vehicles. Production of light-duty GMC Sierra and Chevrolet Silverado double cab pickup trucks ended in December 2019 at Oshawa.

But following a two-month production shut down this spring due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, dealers are scrambling for trucks to sell as demand, especially for trucks, has remained resilient. U.S. sales in the third quarter of the Chevrolet Silverado heavy-duty were up 9% compared to a year ago, while they rose 11% for the GMC Sierra heavy-duty. Overall, the Sierra had its best third quarter ever with more than 67,800 sold.

In September, GMC said inventory levels were tight with less than 30 days supply for both light-duty and heavy-duty trucks. A healthy supply of trucks is typically 90 days.

When asked during an earnings call Thursday morning if GM would potentially add truck production at another plant and what the automaker was doing to increase truck production, Barra said: "We are always working to eke out every single truck we can possibly produce, and I just asked you to stay tuned. You will hear more about that very shortly."

Canadian employees at Ford in September ratified a three-year contract with 81% support. The deal included $1.5 billion in investment to build electric vehicles in Canada, two 2.5% wage increases, ratification bonuses, premiums for afternoon and midnight shifts and a reduced eight-year grow-in period to reach top wages, down from 11 years. Unifor members working for Fiat Chrysler in October ratified by 78% a similar agreement that included $1.19 billion in investment.

khall@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @bykaleahall

bnoble@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @BreanaCNoble