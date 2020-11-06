GM plans to bring SUVs to China

Detroit — General Motors Co. wants to bring full-size sport utility vehicles to the China market "to satisfy our customers’ diverse needs," GM China Executive Vice President Julian Blissett said at the China International Import Expo today.

Reuters first reported that GM is planning to import the full-size SUVS, which GM builds at its Arlington, Texas, plant. GM is aggressively trying to win customers in the largest auto market in the world by pushing forward products customers want.

At the conference, GM had on display the Chevrolet Corvette and SUVs: the Yukon Denali, Escalade ESV, Suburban High Country and Tahoe Z71.

"These five models represent the pinnacle of utility, versatility and refinement enabled by GM’s innovation and craftsmanship," Blissett said. "We are actively working on plans to bring them to the Chinese market to satisfy our customers’ diverse needs."

But still GM is continuing to push forward with its future electric product for China, which has more stringent emissions rules. The automaker has launched more than 10 new energy vehicles there, including the Buick VELITE 7 all-electric SUV, VELITE 6 plug-in hybrid electric vehicle and Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV.

More than 40% of GM’s new launches over the next five years in China will be new energy vehicles. The new Cadillac Lyriq electric crossover will hit the market in early 2022.

GM's China sales have had a positive recovery from the pandemic. The automaker saw a 12% year-over-year increase in third-quarter sales. The increase was the first time GM saw sales rise quarter over quarter in two years.

