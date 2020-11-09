GM to hire 3,000 for tech jobs as part of EV push

Detroit — General Motors Co. plans to hire 3,000 employees to help it push forward as a leading electric vehicle maker, the automaker said Monday.

GM is fighting its Silicon Valley competition for talent to be able to achieve its mantra of zero crashes, zero emissions and zero congestion. GM is trying to be the first to market with an electric truck while it also commercializes its electric and fuel-cell technologies, and works to lower the cost of these future vehicles.

“As we evolve and grow our software expertise and services, it’s important that we continue to recruit and add diverse talent,” GM President Mark Reuss said in a statement. "This will clearly show that we’re committed to further developing the software we need to lead in EVs, enhance the customer experience and become a software expertise-driven workforce."

GM will have job openings for electrical system engineers; infotainment software engineers; developers for Java, Android, iOS and other platforms; controls engineers; and other positions to build on GM’s current software foundation.

Job listings are posted at GM's career site.

The automaker is leveraging the success of profit-rich products, especially trucks, to accelerate electric vehicle investment. The automaker expects its annual capital spending to exceed $7 billion through at least 2023 to help accelerate its expensive electric vehicle investments.

In October, GM unveiled a $112,595 Hummer EV that will be built at the newly named Factory Zero Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Center, one of GM's three planned electric vehicle factories. The automaker has tapped its Spring Hill, Tennessee assembly plant as the third electric vehicle factory. After a $2 billion investment, Spring Hill will build the Cadillac Lyriq, an electric crossover, as well as gas-powered vehicles.

Meanwhile GM is promoting its technology in the market to get other companies interested in it. GM and Honda Motor Co., which are forming a strategic alliance in North America for product development and purchasing, will build electric vehicles for Honda together. The vehicles will be based on GM's electric platform and with its Ultium batteries.

During an earnings call last week, GM said Mary Barra said the company is still in discussions with Nikola Corp. for a partnership to build electric and hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles together.

To help with commercialization and lowering the cost of batteries, and potentially the overall vehicle, GM is building a battery-cell manufacturing operation in northeast Ohio with LG Chem.

Barra stressed that GM is continuing to look for opportunities to commercialize both its Ultium electric-vehicle technology and Hydrotec hydrogen fuel-cell technology.

Commercialization of those technologies, Barra said, reflects GM's "commitment to a zero-emissions future."

GM is expected to dish out more news and highlights of its electric vehicle strategy at the Barclays Global Automotive Conference Nov. 19.

