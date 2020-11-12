Parts shortage halts OT production at GM full-size SUV plant

Detroit — For the second time this week, General Motors Co. cancelled production at a plant because of a parts shortage related to a Mexico supply issue.

GM canceled three overtime Saturday production shifts at its full-size SUV plant in Arlington, Texas, according to a Thursday alert sent to employees and obtained by The Detroit News.

“Due to a temporary parts supply issue, Arlington will cancel its planned overtime production this coming Saturday, November 14," GM spokesman David Barnas said in a statement to The News. "Regular production is not impacted, and the plant will resume normal operations on Monday, November 16. GM’s supply chain, engineering and manufacturing teams continue to work closely with our suppliers to minimize any parts disruption.”

GM doesn't provide specifics on supply chain issues.

The cancellation comes after GM halted production Thursday and Friday at its Bowling Green, Kentucky, Chevrolet Corvette plant for a supply chain disruption in Mexico where some states have seen increased COVID-19 restrictions, impacting businesses there. Bowling Green production is slated to restart Monday like Arlington's.

Mexico's northern state of Durango and the state of Chihuahua, a neighboring region on the U.S. border, moved to a red alert phase following an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations. But most of Mexico’s regional governments are at the lower orange or yellow alert levels, according to a Reuters report from Nov. 6.

GM recently launched its new full-size lineup at Arlington: the GMC Yukon and Yukon XL; the Chevrolet Suburban and Tahoe; and the Cadillac Escalade and Escalade ESV.

