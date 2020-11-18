GM's OnStar to offer auto insurance

Detroit — General Motors Co.'s OnStar vehicle safety and security brand is going to start offering insurance services, the automaker said Wednesday.

GM's new insurance agency, OnStar Insurance Services, will be the exclusive agent for OnStar Insurance. OnStar Insurance Services intends to leverage its understanding of the vehicles GM produces to offer a digital insurance experience.

Starting with Arizona residents, OnStar Insurance Services will initially offer OnStar Insurance to GM employees in the fourth quarter of 2020, expanding to additional customers, including the general public, by early 2021.

OnStar Insurance will be offered to non-GM vehicle owners, but GM vehicle owners will be eligible for additional discounts.

