GM spending on EVs set to outstrip outlays on gas, diesel technologies

Detroit — General Motors Co. is increasing its spending on autonomous and electric vehicle technology through 2025 by $7 billion, exceeding the amount of capital the automaker will spend on gas and diesel investments.

A leading maker of traditional pickups and SUVs, GM will offer 30 all-electric models globally by mid-decade, and it plans to make 40% of its U.S. entries battery-electric vehicles by the end of 2025. The automaker is now planning to spend $27 billion through 2025 — up from the $20 billion planned before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Climate change is real, and we want to be part of the solution by putting everyone in an electric vehicle,” GM CEO Mary Barra said in a statement Thursday to coincide with her presentation at the Barclays 2020 Global Automotive Conference. “We are transitioning to an all-electric portfolio from a position of strength and we’re focused on growth. We can accelerate our EV plans because we are rapidly building a competitive advantage in batteries, software, vehicle integration, manufacturing and customer experience.”

The automaker also is quickening the timeline on its GMC Hummer EV and Cadillac Lyriq programs, along with other vehicles to be revealed later. The development schedules for 12 vehicle programs have been fast-tracked, including: Three other GMC Ultium variants, including an EV pickup; four Chevrolet EVs, including a pickup and compact crossover; and four Cadillacs. Additionally, Buick’s EV lineup will include two Ultium-based EVs.

The 2022 Hummer development time of 26 months is down from about 50 months, now the GM benchmark. The Hummer will launch in late 2021. After the Hummer EV, the next electric launch will be the Lyriq, Cadillac’s first all-electric vehicle, which will arrive in the first quarter of 2022, nine months ahead of schedule.

GM previously planned to spend $7 billion a year in capital investments, but executives say it will now exceed that through at least 2023 as it increases electric vehicle investments.

This month, GM said it would hire 3,000 new staffers for engineering, design and IT jobs to help push forward as a leading electric vehicle maker. GM and LG Chem are also hiring for their Ultium Cells LLC joint venture, which will mass-produce Ultium battery cells for electric vehicles and create more than 1,100 jobs in a northeast Ohio plant expected to go online in early 2022.

In October, the automaker unveiled the $112,595 Hummer EV. It also announced a $2 billion investment at its Spring Hill, Tennessee, plant to build both electric and gas-powered vehicles at the same time, including the new electric Cadillac Lyriq crossover. Spring Hill is the third manufacturing facility GM allocated for electric vehicle production.

Cadillac is being positioned as GM's leading electric brand. The luxury marque is expected to field more electric vehicles by the end of the decade than their gas-powered peers. GM unveiled the Cadillac Lyriq, which will hit showrooms in 2022.

GM's electric vehicles will be powered by its new Ultium battery platform, a technology it also is marketing to others. Japanese rival Honda Motor Co. already plans to use the technology. And GM still is negotiating a deal with Nikola Corp. to build electric and hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles together.

GM plans to power its future electric with five drive units and three motors known as Ultium Drive. Components for Ultium Drive will be built with globally sourced parts at GM’s existing global propulsion facilities.

GM says its Ultium batteries are unique to the industry because the large-format pouch style cells can be stacked vertically or horizontally inside the battery pack, allowing designers to optimize battery storage and layout for each vehicle's design. The Ultium battery's energy options range from 50-200 kWh, which GM estimates will provide a range of up to 400 miles or more on a full charge and accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in as low as 3 seconds.

khall@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @bykaleahall