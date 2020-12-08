SUBSCRIBE NOW
GM

GM starts winter tests on Hummer EV

Kalea Hall
The Detroit News
Detroit —  The all-new electric GMC Hummer has arrived at General Motors Co.'s Milford Proving Grounds for more testing and will get a trip Up North to take on Michigan's winter roads, the automaker said Tuesday.

The GMC HUMMER EV arrived at GM’s Milford Proving Grounds to continue validation tests and will head to northern Michigan to run through the team’s grueling winter testing process. (Photo by Jeffrey Sauger for General Motors)

GM will launch production of the 2022 GMC Hummer EV in late 2021 at Factory Zero Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Center. The Hummer, which GMC unveiled in October, was developed in 26 months – down from about an average of 50 months.

The Hummer EV offers unique features including a crab mode for diagonal driving, a 350-mile range on a single charge, an open-air roof, and a 3.0-second 0-60 sprint when equipped with three electric motors. GM claims the Hummer EV will generate the equivalent of 1,000 horsepower and deliver 11,500 pound-feet of torque.

On the $112,595 Hummer EV Edition 1, customers will have access to GM's self-driving Super Cruise technology, a 13.4-inch-diagonal infotainment screen and 12.3-inch-diagonal driver information center display.

GMC said Tuesday it sold out of the Edition 1 in 10 minutes, though it wouldn't specify how many that included. 

GM said it will also offer a $79,995 version in spring 2024, a $99,995 version in the fall of 2022 and an $89,995 version in the spring of 2023.

