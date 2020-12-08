GM starts winter tests on Hummer EV

Detroit — The all-new electric GMC Hummer has arrived at General Motors Co.'s Milford Proving Grounds for more testing and will get a trip Up North to take on Michigan's winter roads, the automaker said Tuesday.

GM will launch production of the 2022 GMC Hummer EV in late 2021 at Factory Zero Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Center. The Hummer, which GMC unveiled in October, was developed in 26 months – down from about an average of 50 months.

The Hummer EV offers unique features including a crab mode for diagonal driving, a 350-mile range on a single charge, an open-air roof, and a 3.0-second 0-60 sprint when equipped with three electric motors. GM claims the Hummer EV will generate the equivalent of 1,000 horsepower and deliver 11,500 pound-feet of torque.

On the $112,595 Hummer EV Edition 1, customers will have access to GM's self-driving Super Cruise technology, a 13.4-inch-diagonal infotainment screen and 12.3-inch-diagonal driver information center display.

GMC said Tuesday it sold out of the Edition 1 in 10 minutes, though it wouldn't specify how many that included.

GM said it will also offer a $79,995 version in spring 2024, a $99,995 version in the fall of 2022 and an $89,995 version in the spring of 2023.

