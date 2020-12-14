GM invests in plants for trucks in Ohio, New York

Detroit — General Motors Co. is investing $76 million into two plants to build more trucks, the automaker said Monday.

GM is investing $70 million at its Tonawanda, New York engine plant and more than $6 million into its Parma, Ohio metal stamping plant to support high demand for GM’s Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra pickups.

The Tonawanda investment will cover the cost to increase capacity on the engine block machining line and the Parma investment will pay for the construction of four new metal assembly cells to support increased truck production volumes.

Last month, GM said it planned to invest $1 billion for a new Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra assembly line and updated paint and body shops to start manufacturing in January 2022 at its Oshawa Assembly in Ontario that it previously closed.