Trucks, SUVs can't make up for shutdown as GM sales fall 11.8% in 2020

Demand for pickup trucks and SUVs in the second half of 2020 could not make up for a two-month pandemic-induced shutdown in the spring.

Analysts watching the industry predict U.S. vehicle sales will come in between 14.3 million and 14.6 million in 2020. That's a decrease from 17.1 million vehicles in 2019 and could be the lowest level since at least 2012.

General Motors Co. on Tuesday said its U.S. sales fell 11.8% from 2019. They were up 4.8% year-over-year in the last three months of the year, marking GM's best fourth quarter since 2007. Retail sales, it said, have returned to pre-pandemic level after starting their recovery in May when its plants reopened.

Buick sales fell 21.4% in 2020. Cadillac's fell 17.1%, Chevrolet's dropped 11.2%, and GMC's declined 8.8%. Chevy Silverado pickup truck sales rose 3.2%, and GMC Sierra sales were up 8.9%.

“Chevrolet, GMC and Cadillac set the bar high for these products in terms of technology, refinement and utility, and sales are exceeding our expectations,” Steve Carlisle, GM executive vice president and president for North America, said in a statement.

He highlighted the results of the Cadillac Escalade, GMC Yukon and Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban full-size SUVs that launched this year in Arlington, Texas. Sales for all down for the year, but up in the fourth quarter.

“We launched them on time despite the pandemic, and the team in Arlington is working around the clock to meet demand," Carlisle said. "We have quickly recaptured all the short-term gains our competitors made as we transitioned to the all-new models.”

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV also is scheduled to report 2020 sales Tuesday. Ford Motor Co. will share its annual results Wednesday, though through November, its total vehicle sales were down 16.8% year-over-year.

