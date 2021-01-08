GM launches new 'Everybody In' EV campaign

Detroit — General Motors Co. wants to sell 1 million EVs globally by 2025, and it plans to use its new "Everybody In" campaign to get there.

The new campaign released Friday to encourage EV adoption will be accompanied by a new GM website highlighting electrification efforts and a new GM logo that makes a lowercase "m" look like a plug. It's only GM's fifth logo change in 113 years.

Electric vehicle sales make up less than 2% of sales annually. But automakers, like GM, are investing billions into making them, pushing to gain leadership in a segment that's been and still is dominated by electric startup company Tesla Inc.

GM contends the campaign evokes inclusiveness and accessibility, even as the automaker's latest EV, the GMC Hummer, is priced at $112,595. Cadillac, GM's luxury brand, is the automaker's electric flagship, but the automaker has said it will offer a range of EVs for everybody. On the lower end, GM offers the 2021 Bolt EV starting at $36,500.

"We talk specifically about the 30 EVs by 2025, and to get to that number that does have to be all inclusive and really address all these different segments, so I would say stay tuned — more news, lots more news coming on all these fronts," GM's chief marketing officer, Deborah Wahl, said on a call announcing the campaign Friday.

The campaign announcement comes ahead of the Consumer Electronics Show happening next week. GM CEO Mary Barra, a keynote speaker on Tuesday, is expected to make news about future GM EVs.

The Detroit automaker is spending $27 billion through 2025 on autonomous and electric vehicle technology. It plans to offer 30 all-electric models globally by mid-decade, and it plans to make 40% of its U.S. entries battery-electric vehicles by the end of 2025.

The “Everybody In” campaign focuses on three themes: creating a new generation of EV buyers to accelerate; demonstrating GM’s EV plans; and highlighting the range, performance and flexibility of GM's new Ultium battery platform.

Influencers like Malcolm Gladwell, author of “The Tipping Point,” and professional surfer and shark attack survivor Bethany Hamilton are pushing the campaign. It will launch first in the U.S.

Wahl wouldn't specify how much GM is spending on the campaign. The new logo will appear where the current GM logo is, she said.

"In the past there was an effort that we had a GM logo on everything," Wahl said. "We're not going to that point, this is really showing what the corporate brand is doing."

To accompany the “Everybody In” campaign and new GM brand identity, GM will launch a new GM.com site on Monday.

khall@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @bykaleahall