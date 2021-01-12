GM creating new EV business to speed delivery, logistics — BrightDrop

Detroit — General Motors Co. is creating a new electric business called BrightDrop that will focus on aiding delivery and logistics companies with electric software, services and a new vehicle.

BrightDrop’s first product to market will be the EP1, an electric pallet that GM says can move product over short distances. Its second product is the EV600, an electric commercial vehicle built for delivery over long ranges. The EP1 will be available in early 2021 and the EV600 will be on roads in late 2021 — with FedEx Express already ordering 500 of them. It will be available to more customers in 2022.

The news is yet another flex by the Detroit automaker to prove it means business about EVs. In the pandemic, GM didn't back down on its expensive EV plans; it accelerated them, saying that it plans to spend $27 billion on EV and AV technologies through 2025.

"The game changer about BrightDrop is that it's a one-stop-shop ecosystem," said Pam Fletcher, GM's vice president of global innovations. "End to end, BrightDrop can help with the deliveries fleets need."

BrightDrop was created under GM’s Global Innovation organization and joins other GM startups like OnStar Insurance, OnStar Guardian and GM Defense.

"The reality is we have in many cases ... a new set of customers, a new set of products, a new mission, and we really think that this warrants a focused business, a focused brand," Fletcher said, explaining why the automaker chose to create a separate company.

To lead BrightDrop, GM hired Travis Katz as its new CEO. Katz was previously entrepreneur-in-residence at venture capital firm Redpoint Ventures.

BrightDrop already has had an EP1 pilot program with FedEx Express that found deliverers were able to handle 25% more packages per day. BrightDrop and FedEx Express have another pilot scheduled this quarter in one of the biggest urban centers of the U.S.

FedEx Express will be the first customer for the EV600, which will be powered by GM's new Ultium battery system and gets an estimated range of up to 250 miles on a full charge.

GM didn't specify the cost for either product. Customers will be able to connect with BrightDrop through an independent sales and service network. More information about the BrightDrop dealer network will be released later.

GM also wouldn't say where the EV600 will be built. GM has three electric vehicle plants: the Factory Zero Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Center, Lake Orion and its plant in Spring Hill, Tennessee.

Deliveries have surged in the last year during the COVID-19 pandemic. And GM estimates by 2025 the combined market opportunity for parcel, food delivery and reverse logistics in the U.S. will be over $850 billion.

BrightDrop's EV600 will be competing with other electric delivery vehicles, such as Ford Motor Co.'s new electric Transit delivery van.

"We did a tremendous amount of empathy work around everything that has been mentioned here today," Fletcher said. "Whether it's ... riding with with delivery drivers to see exactly the pain points that they experience, testing and utilizing EP1s, going and watching operations and engaging in operations of other companies. Everything we have is very informed by real life needs ... of our customers."

The BrightDrop products revealed Tuesday are just a starting point. Fletcher said BrightDrop has concepts for a medium-distance product that can transport multiple EP1s and a rapid low delivery vehicle concept. BrightDrop will first serve customers in the U.S. and Canada.

