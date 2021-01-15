GM to build commercial EV van in Canada

Detroit — General Motors Co. and the Canadian auto union Unifor Local 88 have reached a tentative agreement for the CAMI Assembly Plant in Ontario to build a commercial electric delivery van.

If the deal is ratified by the 1,900 Local 88 members, CAMI would become the fourth electric vehicle plant for GM in North America. GM would invest $800 million in CAMI to build the EV600 van, which GM's new business entity BrightDrop just showcased this week at the virtual Consumer Electronics Show.

“This tentative deal delivers significant investment, new products, new jobs, and job security, achieving our union’s key bargaining priorities during these challenging times,” Jerry Dias, Unifor's national president, said in a statement.

BrightDrop is a new startup by GM that will aims to help logistics and delivery customers. Its initial products are the EV600 and the EP1, an electric pallet that GM says can move product over short distances.

CAMI currently builds the Chevrolet Equinox, which is also assembled in Mexico. Work is to begin immediately to transform the CAMI plant into an EV plant. GM's investment will transform work at the plant in the next two years from Equinox production to production of EV600s.

The union will meet to vote on the agreement Sunday.