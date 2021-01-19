GM, Cruise to partner with Microsoft for self-driving vehicles

Detroit — General Motors Co. and its autonomous partner Cruise LLC have entered into a long-term strategic relationship with Microsoft Corp. to help commercialize self-driving vehicles faster, the two companies said Tuesday.

Cruise will use Azure, Microsoft’s cloud and edge computing platform, to commercialize its AVs at scale. Microsoft joins GM, Honda Motor Co. and institutional investors in a combined new equity investment of more than $2 billion in Cruise, bringing the valuation of Cruise to $30 billion.

"Advances in digital technology are redefining every aspect of our work and life, including how we move people and goods,” Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said in a statement. “As Cruise and GM's preferred cloud, we will apply the power of Azure to help them scale and make autonomous transportation mainstream."

GM also will use Microsoft as its preferred public cloud provider. The automaker is spending $27 billion on EV and AV technology through 2025 and plans to make 40% of its U.S. entries battery-electric vehicles by the end of that year.

In a statement, GM CEO Mary Barra said the relationship will "help GM realize even more benefits from cloud computing as we launch 30 new electric vehicles globally by 2025 and create new businesses and services to drive growth.”

