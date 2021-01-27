GM planning two Super Bowl ads

Detroit — General Motors Co. confirmed Wednesday it's going to the Super Bowl again, this time to promote its electric vehicles and strategy.

The Detroit automaker didn't provide specifics on the themes of the two 60-second ads, but said one will focus on its corporate brand and the new "Everybody In" campaign that aims to get everyone in an EV, and the other will come from Cadillac, GM's flagship EV brand. Viewers will get a look at the new Cadillac Lyriq electric crossover and the Super Cruise autonomous technology.

GM's announcement comes as big name brands such as Budweiser, Coke and Pepsi are bowing out of the Super Bowl LV ad frenzy this year.

"This year’s spot will surprise and delight audiences by transporting an iconic piece of pop-culture history into the future and will feature Lyriq, Cadillac’s first, all-electric vehicle, as well as Super Cruise, the industry’s first true hands-free driver assistance feature for enabled roads," said Melissa Grady, Cadillac's chief marketing officer, in a statement.

During last year's Super Bowl, GM showcased the new GMC Hummer EV coming out later this year. NBA star LeBron James was featured in the ad that pointed out some of the Hummer's features including that it could generate the equivalent of 1,000 horsepower, deliver 11,500-pound-feet of torque and accelerate from zero to 60 in 3 seconds.

GM didn't say when it would release this year's Super Bowl ads in full. Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers takes place Feb. 7.

