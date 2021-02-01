GM names new labor relations head; Stellantis picks parts chief

General Motors Co. on Monday named a new head of its North American labor relations team, while Stellantis NV announced its chief of parts and services.

Doneen McDowell takes over for Scott Sandefur at GM ahead of his retirement late this year. McDowell now is GM's lead negotiator with both the United Auto Workers and the union representing Canadian auto workers, Unifor. She is the fourth woman to hold the role, according to GM.

McDowell previously was the executive director for manufacturing for the SUV and car group. Over the past 20 years, she has held leadership roles in assembly, stamping and propulsion and worked in multiple manufacturing facilities. She joined GM in 1997 in the metal fabrication division's industrial engineering group after working as a contract industrial engineer at Lordstown Assembly Plant in northeast Ohio since 1993.

Sandefur's new role is vice president of manufacturing workforce strategy, responsible for developing processes to enhance the contributions of the human resources and labor relations teams in GM's manufacturing plants and lead other engagement projects.

He started at GM in 1986 at Delco Products and has held various manufacturing, labor relations and human resources positions with increasing responsibility in several GM operations. He oversaw negotiations with the UAW in 2019 when workers went on a 40-day strike as well as with Unifor in 2020 and 2021.

Meanwhile, Pietro Gorlier takes over Stellantis' parts and services business worldwide. Gorlier comes from the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles side of the transatlantic automaker's recently completed merger as the chief operating officer of Europe since 2018 and global head of the Mopar aftersales division since 2009. Gorlier joined the company in 1989 as an Iveco market analyst and held various positions in logistics, aftersales and customer care.

bnoble@detrointnews.com

Twitter: @BreanaCNoble