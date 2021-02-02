GM's BrightDrop to make EV600s for Merchants Fleet

Detroit — Merchants Fleet, a fleet management company, plans to purchase commercial EV vans from General Motors Co.'s newly formed company BrightDrop.

The companies said Tuesday that Merchants Fleet is working with BrightDrop to acquire 12,600 BrightDrop EV600s, an electric light commercial vehicle built for the delivery of goods and services over long ranges.

The EV600 is powered by GM's new Ultium battery system. Merchants Fleet expects BrightDrop EV600s to enter its clients’ fleets starting in early 2023.

GM announced the formation of BrightDrop during the Consumer Electronics Show last month. The startup plans to aid delivery and logistics companies with electric software, services and the EV600 delivery van. BrightDrop’s first product to market will be the EP1, an electric pallet that GM says can move product over short distances.

The EP1 will be available in early 2021 and the EV600 will be on roads in late 2021 — with FedEx Express already ordering 500 of them. It will be available to more customers in 2022.

The van will be built at GM's CAMI Assembly Plant in Ontario.

