GM investing $75 million to increase truck transmission production

Detroit — General Motors Co. is investing $75 million at its transmission plant in Toledo, Ohio, to increase production of 10-speed automatic transmissions for profit-rich trucks.

The automaker plans to field 30 EVs by 2025 and an emissions-free lineup by 2035. But GM isn't backing down now on supplying its Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra pickups to meet the heavy demand for the product.

"Through this investment, we continue to take steps to strengthen our current core business and build on our significant manufacturing presence in Ohio,” Phil Kienle, GM vice president of North America Manufacturing and Labor Relations, said in a statement.

Demand for the trucks has been so high that GM is restarting its Oshawa plant in Ontario to build more trucks starting next year. GM sold 839,691 Silverados and Sierras in 2020 despite the pandemic's hit on the economy.

