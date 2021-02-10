Despite pandemic, GM booked a $6.4 billion profit in 2020

Detroit — Despite a continuing pandemic that forced an eight-week shutdown last spring, General Motors Co. booked $6.4 billion in net income in 2020 — but it faces a semiconductor shortage that is proving challenging for the global industry.

The semiconductor shortage has caused the Detroit automaker to halt production at some plants and build some vehicles without the parts, adding them in later. The supply constraint could affect automakers, including GM and rival Ford Motor Co. through the second quarter, experts say.

But CEO Mary Barra sounded a more upbeat note Wednesday, saying: ""Let me assure you the semiconductor shortage won't slow our growth plans. And with our mitigation strategies we still expect to see a very good year for General Motors."

She added: "We see this situation resolving this year. I think it's a little too early to say precisely when it will end. How we're prioritizing semiconductors is based on customer demand."

GM said Wednesday the microchip shortage would not impact its growth or EV goals, but conceded it could deliver a $1.5 to $2 billion hit to earnings this year. The automaker expects pre-tax profits to total $10 to $11 billion in 2021 despite lingering effects of the microchip shortage on vehicle production.

"GM’s 2020 performance was remarkable by any measure, and even more so in a year when a global pandemic caused companies around the world – including GM – to temporarily suspend manufacturing operations to keep employees safe," Barra wrote in a letter to shareholders. "Our dealers also took extraordinary steps to protect our customers, such as providing seamless online shopping, purchasing and delivery solutions."

GM reported revenue of $122 billion in 2020, down from last year's $137 billion. Pre-tax earnings totaled $9.7 billion. And profit margins were 7.9%.

Net income in GM North America net income totaled $9 billion, an increase from last year's $8 billion. GM International lost $528 million, an increase from last year's loss of $202 million. In the fourth quarter, GM earned $2.8 billion in income on revenues of $37.5 billion.

GM's recovery from an eight-week pandemic-induced shutdown was driven by heavy demand for SUVs, crossovers and trucks. The automaker earned $4 billion in net income during the third quarter on those strong sales.

Ford Motor Co. last week reported a $1.3 billion loss on $127.1 billion in revenue for 2020 and a $2.8 billion net loss on $36 billion in revenue in the fourth quarter. It was the first full year loss for the company since the Great Recession.

Ford Chief Financial Officer John Lawler forecast that the automaker is on track to earn between $8 billion and $9 billion in adjusted pre-tax earnings this year, but short supply of the semiconductors could result in a 10% to 20% production loss in the first quarter.

If current estimates were projected across the first half of the year, the shortage could result in an adjusted pre-tax earnings loss of between $1 billion and $2.5 billion this year, Lawler said.

Most recently Ford had to reduce production at two plants where F-150 are built — Dearborn Truck and Kansas City assemblies. The automaker also had plants in Canada, Chicago and Louisville affected.

GM has halted production at the Fairfax, Kansas, plant where the Cadillac XT4 and the Chevrolet Malibu are built, the CAMI plant in Ontario where the Chevrolet Equinox is built, and the San Luis Potosi plant in Mexico where the Equinox, the Chevrolet Trax and the GMC Terrain SUVs are built.

GM intends to build some vehicles without certain modules and then complete them later. It has started doing this at its Wentzville, Missouri, plant where mid-size trucks and full-size vans are built, and at the Ramos Arizpe assembly plant in Mexico where the Equinox and Trax are built.

A plant communication at GM's Fort Wayne assembly plant where light-duty trucks are built said the plant will adjust vehicle mix in the next several weeks and build some vehicles without certain modules.

Stellantis NV, formerly Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, reports its earnings March 3.

khall@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @bykaleahall