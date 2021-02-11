GM invests to make more trucks

Detroit — General Motors Co. is making another investment to support increased production of its in-demand trucks, even as it ramps spending on electric vehicles.

The automaker said Thursday it is investing $93 million at the Romulus propulsion plant to add machining capability, and $7 million at the Bedford, Indiana, casting operations to increase the plant’s die casting capabilities.

Both investments support increased production of GM’s 10-speed automatic transmissions for the Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra light-duty, full-size pickups. Work will begin immediately at both locations, GM said.

Last week, GM announced a $75 million investments at its transmission plant in Toledo, Ohio, to increase production of 10-speed automatic transmissions for profit-rich trucks.

The automaker plans to field 30 EVs by 2025 and an emissions-free lineup by 2035. But it isn't backing down now on commitments to supply its profit-rich pickups and SUVs to meet the heavy demand for the product.

GM said it will protect its pickup and full-size SUV plants from a global semiconductor supply constraint that has pushed several automakers to slash production, including GM.

