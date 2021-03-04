GM considering second battery plant location

Detroit — General Motors Co. confirmed Thursday that it's considering building a second battery cell manufacturing plant with partner Korean battery maker LG Chem.

GM and LG Energy Solution through Ultium Cells LLC, the joint venture between GM and LG Chem, "are exploring the feasibility of constructing a second, state of the art battery cell manufacturing plant in the United States," spokesman Dan Flores said in a statement. The automaker hopes to make a decision on the project by the first half of this year, he added.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the news. GM is considering Tennessee for the location of the second plant, WSJ reported and a source familiar with the matter confirmed to The Detroit News Thursday.

GM is pushing to have a zero-emissions lineup by 2035, but to do that it will need more battery cells to power its future electric vehicles. The automaker is already building a $2.3 billion 2.8-million-square-foot operation cell manufacturing complex in northeast Ohio. That facility is slated for completion in 2022.

A Tennessee battery plant location would be near GM's Spring Hill plant, where GM is investing $2 billion to build EVs alongside gas-powered vehicles. The new Cadillac LYRIQ will be the first EV produced at Spring Hill. Production of the Cadillac XT6 and XT5 will continue there.

