Hummer EV SUV debut to take place April 3

Detroit — General Motors Co. will reveal its new GMC Hummer EV SUV next month, the automaker said Monday.

The virtual reveal will take place at 5 p.m. April 3 on gmc.com and during the NCAA Final Four. Reservations will open for customers on that same date.

GM revealed the GMC Hummer EV truck starting at $112,595 last October. It's one of the 30 battery-powered vehicles GM plans to have by 2025 and it will be built right here in Detroit at the Factory Zero Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Center starting in late 2021.

