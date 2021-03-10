GM Defense names new executive chief engineer

General Motors Co.'s defense business has named the Detroit automaker's executive director of global product development quality as its executive chief engineer.

Rick Kewley, a U.S. Military Academy graduate and former U.S. Army officer, brings with him 27 years of engineering and product development experience at GM. His leadership comes as the automaker is reviving its GM Defense LLC business, including with a $214.3 million contract for U.S. Army infantry squad vehicles. Doing so, experts have said, is helping GM to recruit new customers, grow revenue to invest in new technology and bolster its technical credibility.

We're running a new-subscriber special — Support local journalism and subscribe here.

“Rick’s ability to bridge GM’s best-in-class commercial capabilities with GM Defense’s mission to influence the future of military mobility is the perfect complement,” Tim Herrick, interim president of GM Defense, said in a statement. “Rick is a proven leader, bringing a deep understanding of complex vehicle system integration and critical technical acumen.

Kewley will lead all aspects of engineering and program execution, leveraging the company’s capabilities in integrated vehicles, power and propulsion, mobility and autonomy to meet customer requirements for existing and future opportunities. In addition to previously overseeing engineering and product development quality, his work focused on customer satisfaction and reliability results across the automaker's portfolio.

“I’m honored to lead product development efforts at GM Defense and am convinced that GM’s proven product and manufacturing capabilities offer an unmistakable advantage to the warfighter,” Kewley said in a statement. “As an Army veteran myself, I understand the value that technology and cutting-edge capability can offer to our military and government customers alike.”

bnoble@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @BreanaCNoble