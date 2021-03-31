GM 'disappointed' racism ad runs again as CEO set to meet Black media execs

Detroit — General Motors Co. expressed frustration Wednesday after a group of Black media executives headed by Weather Channel owner Byron Allen again ran an ad claiming CEO Mary Barra "refused" to meet with them even though she's scheduled Thursday to speak with them.

The ad, which first ran in the Detroit Free Press on Sunday, was published on page A7 in Wednesday's editions of the Wall Street Journal. It was also published in the Washington Post and the Michigan Chronicle.

We're running a new-subscriber special — Support local journalism and subscribe here.

"We are disappointed that Mr. Allen and his fellow signatories resorted to additional paid media advertising to advance a narrative of factual inaccuracies and character assault against our CEO, Mary Barra," GM spokesman Pat Morrissey said in a statement. "It is particularly perplexing given that the paid advertising appears after the GM team has had repeated meetings with Mr. Allen and his team, and after we had scheduled a meeting between the signatories and Ms. Barra."

The group of Black media executives ran the ad a few days after Barra spoke at a conference about the automaker's commitment to becoming the "most inclusive" company. GM and other companies have been more vocal about their diversity and inclusion efforts since the death of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man who died last year after a Minneapolis officer knelt on his neck, prompting nationwide protests and calls for action.

Allen is the first signature on the ad. The founder, chairman and CEO of Allen Media Group LLC/Entertainment Studios owns 16 ABC, NBC, CBS, FOX network affiliate broadcast television stations and other national outlets, including The Weather Channel.

In an interview with The Detroit News, Allen said if Barra were a man he would have just sued GM instead of issuing an open letter advertisement. But he gave her "the benefit of the doubt" because she's a woman and worked hard to get where she is.

In 2020, GM spent $2.7 billion on advertising and promotions, according to an SEC filing. Allen said the seven signatories on the ad received $5 million.

"We are not speaking on behalf of just those seven people, we're speaking on behalf of Black-owned media," he said. "Black-owned media takes in very little money from General Motors.

"These are the biggest Black-owned media companies in America, and when we're taking in less than $5 million collectively out of nearly $3 billion — that is the very definition of systemic racism."

Allen says he wants to see "a real number that provides real economic inclusion for Black-owned media. I am hoping that we have a good outcome and the next ad is celebrating Mary Barra and General Motors."

When asked about why Ford Motor Co. and Stellantis NV weren't also addressed in the ad, Allen said: "Let me just say this way, everybody in corporate America will be held accountable. We're gonna close the trade deficit between White corporate America and Black America."

Allen has previously spoken out about major companies not spending enough advertising dollars with Black-owned media. The ad claims GM spends only 0.5% of its ad budget with Black-owned media. But GM, which previously wouldn't provide a percentage, now says it spends 2% of that budget with Black-owned media.

"With respect specifically to Black-owned media, we increased our spend by 100% from 2020 to 2021, and we plan to grow from there," Morrissey said. "We will continue our efforts."

GM Chief Marketing Officer Deborah Wahl on Monday met with some of the Black media executives who signed the ad, and Morrissey described the meeting as "constructive."

But the Black media executives expressed in the ad they didn't want to meet with Wahl. They wanted a meeting with Barra. A virtual meeting between Barra and Allen and other executives is now set for Thursday.

"As we have maintained all along, the meeting with Ms. Barra was always on the table once Mr. Allen invested in a brief discussion with our CMO to correct factual inaccuracies and to scope the request from Mr. Allen and the signatories, which varied wildly from day to day," Morrissey said. "It appears that Mr. Allen’s preference is to continue making his contentions in the media."

khall@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @bykaleahall