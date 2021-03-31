GM recalls 10K 2021 Chevy Express, GMC Savanna vehicles for fire risk

Detroit — General Motors Co. is recalling certain 2021 Chevrolet Express and GMC Savanna vehicles with 6.6-liter gas engines for a short circuit that could cause a battery fire.

The recall affects 10,176 vehicles in the U.S., GM spokesman Dan Flores said.

"In certain circumstances, anti-rotation tabs on the positive battery cable terminals may come in contact with a fuse block assembly attachment post, causing a short circuit," Flores said in a statement. "GM is not aware of any crashes or injuries associated with this condition."

A short circuit could cause a low battery voltage warning, the battery to die, or a fire in the engine compartment, the National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration said.

The vehicles should be parked outside away from homes and other structures until they are repaired.

Vehicle owners can visit NHTSA.gov/recalls and enter the 17-digit vehicle identification number to see if their vehicle is under recall. If it is, owners should call their nearest dealership immediately to schedule a free repair.