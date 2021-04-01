GM posts 4% U.S. sales increase in Q1; South Korean rivals up big

Detroit — High consumer demand helped General Motors Co. post a 4% year-over-year gain in its first-quarter sales.

GM said Thursday it sold a total of 642,250 vehicles in the U.S., with retail deliveries, or sales to individuals and small businesses, up 19% percent and fleet sales down 35% year over year.

“Over the last year, our dealers, supply chain and manufacturing teams have gone above and beyond to satisfy customers as demand for GM products rose sharply,” Steve Carlisle, executive vice president and president of North America, said in a statement. “The great teamwork continues. Sales are off to a strong start in 2021, we are operating our truck and full-size SUV plants at full capacity and we plan to recover lost car and crossover production in the second half of the year where possible.”

The increase comes after sales suffered last March when the pandemic caused state governments to institute stay-at-home orders, shutting down dealerships and auto plants for weeks. When dealers and auto plants started to reopen in May they were met with a surprisingly high consumer demand.

GM brands Cadillac, GMC and Buick all saw sales increase year over year. Chevrolet saw a slight drop of about 2%.

Trucks and full-size SUVs have been the highest in demand for automakers, which is why they've tried to protect their truck plants as they battle a global semiconductor supply shortage. Semiconductors, or chips, are used throughout a vehicle, from the seats to the steering wheel. Their shortage has led to multiple plant shutdowns, hurting automakers' bottom lines.

GM hasn't yet had to shut down its full-size truck and SUV plants because of the chip shortage. But it has had to shut down several other plants, some for as long as two months, to make sure the chip supply gets to the in-demand products first.

GM said it sold 126,591 Chevrolet Silverados in the first quarter of 2021, a 12.5% drop from last year. But total GMC Sierra sales were up 19% at 62,917. In full-size SUVs, the GMC Yukon sales were up 31%, Cadillac Escalade sales were up 75%, Chevrolet Suburban sales were up 17% and Tahoe was up 13%.

Ford Motor Co. and Stellantis NV, the maker of Jeep SUVs and Ram pickups, are expected to post their first quarter 2021 sales later Thursday.

Hyundai Motor America reported its first quarter sales were up 28% year over year. March saw a 115% increase.

Kia said it had its best-ever month in March, and first quarter sales reached an all-time high. The South Korean automaker's sales were up 9% over the previous first quarter high set in 2016. Its first quarter 2021 sales were up about 14% over 2020's first quarter.

