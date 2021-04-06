GM China reports 69% increase in first-quarter sales

Detroit — General Motors Co. and its joint venture in China sold more than 780,000 vehicles in the first quarter of 2021, a 69% increase over 2020's first quarter when the country was shut down during the pandemic.

The automaker said its rebound has been driven by luxury and premium vehicles, midsize/large SUVs and multi-purpose vehicles, including the Cadillac CT5 and XT6, Buick GL8 family and Buick LaCrosse. The Wuling Hong Guang Mini EV remained the best-selling electric vehicle in China, the automaker said.

Buick deliveries in the first quarter increased 73% from a year earlier. GM said Cadillac set a first-quarter record with its sales of more than 57,000 units, a 114% year-over-year increase. Chevrolet saw a 27% increase in the quarter.

GM China's Wuling brand had sales double to more than 347,000. The Baojun brand saw a 5% increase.

In the U.S., GM said it sold 642,250 vehicles in the first quarter, a 4% year-over-year improvement.

