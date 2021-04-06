GM's Detroit-Hamtramck plant to build electric Silverado

Detroit — The General Motors Co. assembly plant here that was once slated to close is now going to build the electric version of GM's profit-rich Chevrolet Silverado.

Factory Zero Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Center will be building the electrified Chevy pickup in addition to the GMC Hummer EV and the Cruise Origin, an autonomous, electric shuttle, GM President Mark Reuss said during a livestreamed event Tuesday.

The plant is one of four EV factories that GM has planned. The products built there are central to helping the automaker achieve its ambitious aspiration of having a zero-emissions lineup by 2035.

“The vehicles coming from Factory ZERO will change the world, and how the world views electric vehicles,” Reuss said in a statement. “The GMC HUMMER EV SUV joins its stablemate in the realm of true supertrucks, and Chevrolet will take everything Chevy’s loyal truck buyers love about Silverado — and more — and put it into an electric pickup that will delight retail and commercial customers alike.”

The electric version of the Silverado will have an estimated range of more than 400 miles on a full charge and be built on GM's Ultium platform, the automaker said. Ultium, GM's new battery technology, uses large-format, pouch-style cells that can be stacked vertically or horizontally inside a battery pack. That allows designers to optimize battery storage and layout for each vehicle's design.

There will be retail and fleet versions of the electrified Silverado that GM said "will offer customers a variety of options and are expected to be in high demand."

GM did not release a production timetable or additional details about the truck.

The plant that will make the electric Silverado will have its first product, the Hummer EV pickup truck, roll off the line later this year. An SUV version, which GM just recently unveiled, will come in early 2023 and is expected to be built at the Detroit plant too.

GM previously planned to close the facility, which stopped making the discontinued Chevrolet Impala and Cadillac CT6 sedans early last year, but instead said it would invest more than $2 billion to turn it into an all-electric plant.

